Crafting the perfect luxe brutalist home

By Anujj Trehaan 01:56 pm Oct 30, 202401:56 pm

Brutalism, a mid-20th century architectural movement, is making a strong comeback in the world of interior design. Characterized by raw, unrefined surfaces, it can seem intimidating to blend this style with a luxurious home setting. However, with careful curation, you can create a space that exudes both sophistication and a distinct edge. Read on to learn how to curate a luxe brutalist statement in your home.

Embrace raw materials and textures

To get the brutalist look, embrace raw materials like concrete, steel, and glass. They're a nod to the style's industrial roots and add texture. Choose concrete countertops or exposed steel beams for statement pieces. Balance these with soft touches like plush rugs or velvet cushions to keep the luxe vibe.

Incorporate bold geometric forms

Brutalism is all about geometry and form. Incorporate bold shapes through furniture or architectural elements like staircases and fireplaces. A geometric coffee table or angular shelving can be the centerpiece of your living room. These elements should be large but not overpowering; think statement pieces that draw the eye without dominating the space.

Play with light and shadow

Lighting is key to creating definition within brutalist interiors. Harness the power of light to emphasize textures and shapes, casting bold shadows that bring depth and mystery to your rooms. Skylights or big windows let natural light pour in during the day, and strategically positioned floor lamps or pendant lights can brighten up spaces at night. This further amplifies the drama of your brutalist decor.

Mix metals for sophistication

Metals are a key component of brutalist design, but selecting the right ones is crucial to avoid a cheap look. To create a high-end feel, use a mix of warm metals like brass, copper, or brushed nickel for hardware, lighting fixtures, and decorative accents. This blend introduces warmth and sophistication, providing a beautiful contrast to the cool tones of concrete and steel commonly found in brutalist interiors.