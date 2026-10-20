Cranberries + rosemary: 5 must-try recipes
What's the story
Cranberries and rosemary make for a classic combination, perfect for adding a seasonal twist to your everyday meals. The tartness of cranberries and the aromatic flavor of rosemary make a wonderful pair, elevating the simplest of dishes. Be it a festive occasion or a simple family dinner, these recipes will add a dash of seasonal flair to your table. Here are five cranberry and rosemary recipes that you can easily whip up at home.
Dish 1
Cranberry rosemary sauce
This sauce is a perfect accompaniment to roasted vegetables or as a spread on sandwiches.
To prepare, simmer fresh cranberries with sugar, water, and chopped rosemary until the berries burst, and the mixture thickens.
The result is a tangy sauce with hints of herbal notes, making it an ideal condiment for any meal.
Dish 2
Rosemary cranberry bread
Rosemary cranberry bread is an excellent choice for breakfast or as an afternoon snack.
Mix flour, sugar, baking powder, dried cranberries, and chopped rosemary in a bowl. Add milk and butter to form a dough before baking it in the oven until golden brown.
The bread's sweet-tart flavor profile makes it a delightful treat that pairs well with butter or cream cheese.
Dish 3
Cranberry rosemary salad
This refreshing salad combines mixed greens with dried cranberries and walnuts for crunch.
Toss in some fresh rosemary leaves for an aromatic touch. Drizzle with olive oil and balsamic vinegar dressing to enhance the flavors further.
This salad is not just visually appealing, but also offers a balanced taste that's perfect for any season.
Dish 4
Rosemary infused cranberry tea
For a warm beverage option, try rosemary-infused cranberry tea.
Steep dried cranberries in hot water, along with fresh rosemary sprigs, until the desired strength is achieved.
Sweeten with honey if desired before serving hot or chilled over ice cubes for a refreshing drink option any time of year.
Dish 5
Cranberry rosemary glaze
A cranberry-rosemary glaze can elevate grilled vegetables or tofu dishes.
Combine fresh cranberries, sugar, and chopped rosemary in a saucepan. Simmer until the mixture thickens into a syrupy consistency.
This glaze adds a sweet-tart flavor, with a hint of herbal notes, enhancing the taste of any meal.