How to use macrame wall hangings in decor
What's the story
Macrame wall hangings are an easy, yet effective, way to bring a bohemian vibe to your home decor. With their intricate knots and patterns, these handcrafted pieces add texture and warmth to any room. Whether you are a seasoned crafter or a beginner, incorporating macrame into your decor can transform your space into a cozy retreat. Here are some practical tips to help you create the perfect bohemian atmosphere with macrame wall hangings.
Tip 1
Choose the right materials
Selecting the right materials is essential for crafting beautiful macrame wall hangings. Cotton rope is the most popular choice, as it is durable and easy to work with. You can also opt for jute or hemp for a more rustic look. Ensure that the materials you choose complement the color scheme of your room. Natural colors like beige, white, or earthy tones work well in creating that bohemian vibe.
Tip 2
Experiment with different patterns
Different patterns can make your macrame wall hangings unique and visually appealing. From simple knots to complex designs like chevrons or diamonds, the possibilities are endless. Experimenting with different patterns can give you an opportunity to showcase your creativity while adding depth to your decor. Start with basic patterns if you are new, and gradually try more intricate designs as you gain confidence.
Tip 3
Incorporate natural elements
To enhance the bohemian feel of your space, consider incorporating natural elements into your macrame designs. Adding wooden beads or branches can add an earthy touch that complements the organic nature of macrame work. These elements not only enhance the aesthetic but also make your pieces more unique by adding texture and interest.
Tip 4
Use strategic placement for impact
Strategic placement of macrame wall hangings is key to making an impact in your home decor. Hang them on focal walls where they can be easily seen and appreciated by guests and family members alike. Consider pairing them with other bohemian-inspired decor items, like woven baskets or potted plants, for a cohesive look that ties everything together seamlessly.
Tip 5
Maintain your macrame pieces easily
Keeping your macrame wall hangings in top condition is essential to keep them looking good at all times. Lightly dust them with a soft cloth from time to time so they do not get dirty or dusty. If you want to wash them, soak them in lukewarm water with mild detergent, and rinse thoroughly before hanging them back up.