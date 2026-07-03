How to use macrame wall hangings in decor

Tip 1

Choose the right materials

Selecting the right materials is essential for crafting beautiful macrame wall hangings. Cotton rope is the most popular choice, as it is durable and easy to work with. You can also opt for jute or hemp for a more rustic look. Ensure that the materials you choose complement the color scheme of your room. Natural colors like beige, white, or earthy tones work well in creating that bohemian vibe.