How to create stunning wax art on paper

To start your paper batik project, you'll need some basic materials.

Get high-quality watercolor paper or any thick paper that can withstand water and dyeing processes.

You'll also need beeswax blocks or beads, a small brush for applying wax, and vibrant dyes or watercolors in shades similar to traditional batik colors.

A heat source, like an iron or heat gun, will be essential for melting the wax.