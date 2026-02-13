For that bohemian look, try this easy braid technique

Creating bohemian waves with a simple braid technique is an effortless way to achieve that relaxed, beachy look. This method requires minimal effort and time, making it perfect for those who want to style their hair without spending hours in front of the mirror. By using braids, you can add texture and volume to your hair, giving it a natural wave pattern. Here's how you can achieve these waves with ease.

Preparation Start with clean, dry hair Before you begin braiding, make sure your hair is clean and completely dry. Dirty or damp hair may not hold the waves as well as clean, dry hair. Use a light leave-in conditioner or serum to tame frizz and add shine without weighing down your locks. This step ensures that your braids will be smooth and manageable.

Sectioning Divide hair into sections Divide your hair into two or more sections depending on how thick your hair is and how tight you want the waves to be. For loose waves, two sections would do. For tighter waves, you can divide your hair into more sections. Secure each section with a clip or band to keep them separate while you braid.

Advertisement

Braiding technique Braid each section tightly Start braiding each section tightly from the roots to the ends. The tighter you braid, the more defined the waves will be once you unravel them. If you want a more relaxed wave pattern, keep the braids looser. Make sure all braids are uniform in size for even wave distribution.

Advertisement

Setting time Let braids set overnight Leave your braids intact overnight or for at least four hours if possible. The longer you leave them in, the more pronounced your waves will be when you finally take them out. If you're short on time, use a blow dryer on low heat for about 15 minutes over each braid before letting them cool completely.