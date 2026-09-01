How to create hand fans using cardboard
What's the story
Crafting Senan colorful hand fans from cardboard is an innovative way to repurpose materials while celebrating cultural artistry. These fans, traditionally used in many African cultures, can now be made accessible with simple materials like cardboard. The process not only promotes sustainability but also allows individuals to engage in creative expression. By following a few straightforward steps, anyone can create their own vibrant fan, adding a personal touch to this timeless accessory.
Materials
Gather necessary materials
To make a hand fan, you will need some cardboard, scissors, a ruler, and some markers or paints.
The cardboard should be thick enough to hold its shape when folded.
Choose colors that reflect the traditional designs or your personal preference.
Having these materials ready will make the crafting process smoother and more enjoyable.
Cutting
Cut out the fan shape
Start by measuring and cutting out a large semicircle from the cardboard. This will form the main body of your fan.
Use the ruler to ensure even edges and a smooth curve.
Once cut, gently fold the semicircle in half, without creasing it too much; this will help maintain its shape when opened.
Decorating
Decorate with patterns
Next, use markers or paints to add patterns on your fan.
Traditional Senan fans often feature geometric shapes or floral designs. Take inspiration from these patterns, but feel free to add your own creative flair.
Let the paint dry completely before moving on to the next step.
Assembly
Attach handle securely
To attach a handle, cut out a strip of cardboard and glue it securely to the base of the fan.
Ensure it is firmly attached to withstand repeated use.
This step is crucial for the fan's durability and functionality, allowing you to open and close it smoothly whenever needed.