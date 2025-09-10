DIY: Fans for staying cool on a budget

In many regions of Africa , the heat can be overpowering, so it becomes imperative to find economical cooling solutions. DIY fans provide an affordable way to beat the heat, using simple and easily accessible materials. These easy-to-follow hacks require little effort, allowing anyone to make their own cooling devices at home. Not only does this provide respite on hot days, it also promotes sustainability by reusing materials.

Tip 1 Use recycled materials for fan blades One of the best ways to make a DIY fan is by using recycled materials as plastic bottles or cardboard for fan blades. Cut out blade shapes from these materials and attach them securely to a central hub (like an old CD or DVD). This method not only helps in reducing waste but also provides an inexpensive way to create functional fan blades powered manually or with a small motor.

Tip 2 Solar-powered fan setup Harnessing solar energy is an efficient way to power your DIY fan without incurring any electricity costs. Just use small solar panels (often available at affordable prices) and connect them directly to a low-voltage DC motor attached to your homemade fan blades. This way, you can enjoy continuous airflow during sunny days while keeping your energy expenses to zero.

Tip 3 Handheld paper fans for quick relief For those times when you require instant relief from the sweltering heat, making handheld paper fans is a quick and easy fix. All it takes is folding sturdy paper into accordion-style pleats and securing one end with tape or glue. These on-the-go fans are ideal for carrying around and offer instant coolness whenever required without any extra cost.