All about Luba wall art 

The Luba people of Central Africa are known for their unique artistic style, particularly in their wall art. Inspired by their traditional methods, you can create your own wall art using clay and beads. This DIY project allows you to explore the vibrant patterns and textures that characterize Luba art. By using simple materials like clay and beads, you can craft a piece that reflects this rich cultural heritage.

Materials Gather your materials To start, collect all the necessary materials: air-dry clay, colorful beads, a rolling pin, sculpting tools, and a flat surface to work on. The clay should be easy to mold and dry quickly. Choose beads in various colors to mimic the vibrant hues of traditional Luba art. Make sure your workspace is clean and organized for a smooth crafting process.

Base Mold your clay base Begin by rolling out the clay with a rolling pin until it's about one centimeter thick. This will be the base of your wall art piece. Use sculpting tools to cut out shapes or patterns inspired by Luba designs. These could include geometric shapes or symbolic motifs commonly found in their artwork.

Texture Add texture with beads Once you have your base ready, start adding texture by pressing beads into the surface of the clay. Use different sizes and colors to create contrast and depth in your design. The beads should be arranged thoughtfully to enhance the overall aesthetic without overwhelming the piece.

Drying Allow your art to dry After you've added all the elements to your piece, let it dry completely according to package instructions for the clay used. This usually takes around 24 hours but may vary depending on humidity levels in your area. Once dried, check if any areas need touch-ups or additional details before displaying it as wall art.