Create stunning coconut shell crafts, we tell you how

Coconut shells are some of the most versatile materials that can be crafted into beautiful crafts, with a little effort. These easily-available natural resources are not only eco-friendly but also light on the pocket, making them a perfect fit for craft lovers. With some creativity and a few basic tools, you can create amazing coconut shell crafts that leave a mark. Here's how.

Tip 1 Selecting the right coconut shells Choosing the right coconut shells is critical for successful crafting. Look for mature coconuts as they have harder shells, which are easier to work with. Ensure the shell is free from cracks, and has a smooth surface for better results. Clean the shell thoroughly to remove any remaining fibers or debris before starting your project.

Tip 2 Essential tools and materials To make coconut shell crafts, you should first collect some essentials like a saw, sandpaper, and a drill. These will assist you in cutting, smoothing, and shaping the shells easily. You may also use some non-toxic paints or varnishes to beautify your end product while keeping the safety factor in check.

Tip 3 Crafting simple home decor items Coconut shells can be turned into beautiful home decor items, be it candle holders or small bowls. Simply cut the shell in half and sand off any rough edges. Paint or varnish them for color or shine if you wish. These simple but elegant pieces can spruce up your living space with nature's touch.

Tip 4 Creating jewelry from coconut shells Jewelry made from coconut shells has a unique aesthetic appeal. Simply cut thin slices of the shell and shape them into pendants or earrings with sandpaper for smoothness. Drill tiny holes for threading cords or hooks through them. Finish by polishing with natural oils to bring out their natural luster.