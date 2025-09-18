Try these recipes using amaranth grain 

High in protein and essential nutrients, African amaranth grain makes a gluten-free choice for anyone with dietary restrictions. It can be included in various recipes, making them healthy and tasty at the same time, thanks to its versatility. Celebrated by health enthusiasts, this ancient grain gives an instant nutritional boost to your meals without compromising on taste.

Dish 1 Amaranth porridge with fruits Amaranth porridge is a simple, yet extremely nourishing breakfast option. Cook the grains in water or milk till you get a creamy consistency. Add fresh fruits like bananas or berries for natural sweetness and added vitamins. A sprinkle of nuts or seeds can add more texture and healthy fats. This dish provides you a balanced start to the day with essential nutrients like iron, calcium, and fiber.

Dish 2 Savory amaranth pilaf For a savory twist, you can try making an amaranth pilaf by sauteing onions, garlic, and veggies (like bell peppers or carrots) in olive oil. Add the amaranth grains with vegetable broth for flavor enhancement. Cook till the grains are tender and have absorbed the liquid fully. This dish makes for a wholesome side or main course packed with antioxidants and essential amino acids.

Dish 3 Amaranth salad bowl An amaranth salad bowl mixes cooked amaranth grains with fresh greens such as spinach or kale, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, and avocado slices. Drizzle some lemon juice or balsamic vinegar for added zestiness. This salad not only keeps you hydrated but also packs in vital nutrients like magnesium and potassium that promote heart health.