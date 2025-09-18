Try these recipes using amaranth grain
What's the story
High in protein and essential nutrients, African amaranth grain makes a gluten-free choice for anyone with dietary restrictions. It can be included in various recipes, making them healthy and tasty at the same time, thanks to its versatility. Celebrated by health enthusiasts, this ancient grain gives an instant nutritional boost to your meals without compromising on taste.
Dish 1
Amaranth porridge with fruits
Amaranth porridge is a simple, yet extremely nourishing breakfast option. Cook the grains in water or milk till you get a creamy consistency. Add fresh fruits like bananas or berries for natural sweetness and added vitamins. A sprinkle of nuts or seeds can add more texture and healthy fats. This dish provides you a balanced start to the day with essential nutrients like iron, calcium, and fiber.
Dish 2
Savory amaranth pilaf
For a savory twist, you can try making an amaranth pilaf by sauteing onions, garlic, and veggies (like bell peppers or carrots) in olive oil. Add the amaranth grains with vegetable broth for flavor enhancement. Cook till the grains are tender and have absorbed the liquid fully. This dish makes for a wholesome side or main course packed with antioxidants and essential amino acids.
Dish 3
Amaranth salad bowl
An amaranth salad bowl mixes cooked amaranth grains with fresh greens such as spinach or kale, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, and avocado slices. Drizzle some lemon juice or balsamic vinegar for added zestiness. This salad not only keeps you hydrated but also packs in vital nutrients like magnesium and potassium that promote heart health.
Dish 4
Amaranth flour pancakes
Amaranth flour pancakes provide a gluten-free option for regular pancakes. They remain fluffy while mixing with baking powder and plant-based milk options like almond milk. Sweeten naturally using mashed bananas or applesauce instead of sugar if you wish. Cook on medium heat until both sides are golden brown. They are perfectly complemented along maple syrup drizzles.