Try these dishes featuring lemongrass

Lemongrass, a fragrant herb, is extensively used in several cuisines for its citrusy flavor. In African cooking, it gives a unique twist to the age-old delicacies. From the many, here are five African dishes that use lemongrass creatively, giving a whole new meaning to the classic recipe. The dishes showcase the versatility of lemongrass, how it enhances flavors without overpowering them.

Dish 1 West African peanut soup with lemongrass West African peanut soup is famous for its richness and creaminess. But adding lemongrass will give the dish an aromatic depth that pairs perfectly with the earthiness of the peanuts. The lemongrass would impart a subtle citrus note to the soup, balancing the richness of the peanuts and creating a harmonious blend of flavors.

Dish 2 Moroccan vegetable tagine infused with lemongrass A Moroccan vegetable tagine has a traditional mix of vegetables and spices, slow-cooked to perfection. However, adding lemongrass to this dish gives it an unexpected layer of flavor. The herb's citrusy essence brings out the sweetness of root vegetables while adding a refreshing contrast to warm spices such as cinnamon and cumin.

Dish 3 Ethiopian lentil stew with lemongrass twist Ethiopian lentil stew has always been known for its hearty nature and robust flavors. However, adding lemongrass to the mix gives a bright twist on tradition. The herb's zesty notes elevate the earthy taste of lentils, creating an invigorating balance that enlivens every bite without overshadowing other ingredients.

Dish 4 South African butternut squash curry with lemongrass South African butternut squash curry is loved for its creamy texture and mild spice profile. But when you add lemongrass, you get an aromatic dimension that goes beautifully with both sweet squash and spicy curry elements. And the result is a delightful fusion where every spoonful serves warmth along with refreshing citrus undertones.