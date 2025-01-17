Gorge on these 5 unique cornmeal-based dishes
Cornmeal, a staple ingredient in many pantries, is the unsung hero of comfort food.
From savory delights to sweet treats, cornmeal can be used to create a wide range of satisfying meals that suit all tastes and diets.
This article highlights five unique cornmeal-based dishes, providing easy and delicious options for any time of the day.
Polenta
Polenta: A versatile base
Polenta is a delicious Italian dish prepared by boiling cornmeal until it reaches a creamy consistency.
You can enjoy it soft and creamy, or let it cool and slice it up for frying or grilling - it's like two dishes in one!
Top it with whatever you like - sauteed veggies, cheese, or some marinara sauce for an Italian twist.
Cornbread
Cornbread: A Southern delight
And, of course, we can't talk about cornmeal without giving a nod to good ol' cornbread.
This Southern staple ranges from sweet to savory, and is the perfect companion to a bowl of chili or some barbecued meats.
Want to jazz up your cornbread? Try adding some jalapenos or cheddar cheese to the mix for a tasty twist on tradition.
Arepas
Arepas: South American staple
Arepas are thick, round patties made from precooked corn flour (a special type of processed cornmeal) and are a staple in Venezuelan and Colombian cuisines.
They're usually split open like a pocket and filled with all sorts of delicious ingredients like cheese, beans, avocado, or even sweet plantains.
These arepas are a great gluten-free alternative to bread, and you can have them for breakfast, lunch, or dinner!
Pancakes
Cornmeal pancakes: A breakfast twist
For a breakfast that breaks the mold, give cornmeal pancakes a whirl.
Replacing some of the flour with cornmeal adds a whole new dimension of texture and flavor.
Savor them with classic maple syrup, sweet honey, or even take a savory route with sour cream and chives.
This unexpected variation might just become your new morning favorite.
Tamale pie
Tamale pie: Comfort in every layer
Tamale pie is a delicious casserole inspired by traditional tamales, but without the hassle of making individual servings. It's a crowd-pleaser, for sure!
The base layer is seasoned beans for vegetarians, followed by a layer of cheese, and then covered with a moist cornbread batter.
Bake it until golden brown, and voila!
This dish brings the comforting flavors of tamales to your weeknight dinners without the fuss.