Bored of eating peanuts plain? Try these tasty dishes
What's the story
Peanuts are one of the most versatile ingredients that can be used in a variety of dishes. Their rich flavor and crunchy texture make them a great addition to both sweet and savory recipes. Here are five creative peanut recipes that will surprise your taste buds and give you something new to try in the kitchen. From snacks to desserts, these recipes highlight the unique qualities of peanuts.
Stir-fry
Spicy peanut stir-fry delight
A spicy peanut stir-fry is an amazing way to enjoy the nutty flavor of peanuts with fresh vegetables.
Start by sautéing garlic and ginger in oil until fragrant. Add bell peppers, broccoli, and carrots, and cook until tender.
Toss in roasted peanuts and a sauce made from soy sauce, chili paste, and honey for sweetness.
This dish is perfect over rice or noodles for a complete meal.
Smoothie
Peanut butter banana smoothie
A peanut butter banana smoothie is a quick and nutritious breakfast option or snack.
Blend ripe bananas, creamy peanut butter, milk, almond milk, and ice cubes until smooth.
The natural sweetness of the bananas pairs perfectly with the rich taste of peanut butter, making it both satisfying and energizing.
You can also add chia seeds or oats for an extra nutritional boost.
Granola bars
Crunchy peanut granola bars
Making your own peanut granola bars is simple and rewarding.
Mix rolled oats, honey, chopped peanuts, dried fruits (like raisins or cranberries), and a pinch of salt in a bowl.
Press the mixture into a baking dish lined with parchment paper, bake until golden brown, and cool before cutting into bars.
These homemade snacks are great for on-the-go munching.
Soup
Creamy peanut soup with vegetables
Creamy peanut soup is comforting on cold days.
Start by sautéing onions in oil until translucent, and add diced tomatoes and vegetable broth along with smooth peanut butter, stirring until well combined.
Add chopped vegetables like carrots or green beans, and simmer until tender.
Season with salt, pepper, and lime juice before serving hot.
Treats
Chocolate-covered peanuts treats
Chocolate-covered peanuts make for an indulgent treat that marries sweet chocolate with crunchy nuts.
Melt dark chocolate over low heat, dip each peanut into it, and place them on a baking sheet lined with wax paper.
Refrigerate until the chocolate hardens completely, creating a delightful snack for any occasion.