Bored of eating peanuts plain? Try these tasty dishes

A spicy peanut stir-fry is an amazing way to enjoy the nutty flavor of peanuts with fresh vegetables.

Start by sautéing garlic and ginger in oil until fragrant. Add bell peppers, broccoli, and carrots, and cook until tender.

Toss in roasted peanuts and a sauce made from soy sauce, chili paste, and honey for sweetness.

This dish is perfect over rice or noodles for a complete meal.