5 ways turmeric can become part of your skincare routine

A turmeric face mask can do wonders for your skin by giving it a natural glow.

Mix one teaspoon of turmeric powder with two teaspoons of yogurt and one teaspoon of honey.

Apply this mixture to your face, and leave it for about 15 minutes before rinsing with warm water.

This mask exfoliates the skin and brightens it, thanks to the lactic acid in yogurt and the antibacterial properties of honey.