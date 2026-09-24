5 ways turmeric can become part of your skincare routine
What's the story
Turmeric, a staple in most kitchens, is also a powerful ingredient for skincare. Its anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties make it an ideal choice for natural beauty hacks. Here are five creative ways to use turmeric in your skincare routine, each one offering unique benefits. From brightening the skin to reducing acne, these hacks will help you incorporate this golden spice into your daily regimen.
Tip 1
Turmeric face mask for glowing skin
A turmeric face mask can do wonders for your skin by giving it a natural glow.
Mix one teaspoon of turmeric powder with two teaspoons of yogurt and one teaspoon of honey.
Apply this mixture to your face, and leave it for about 15 minutes before rinsing with warm water.
This mask exfoliates the skin and brightens it, thanks to the lactic acid in yogurt and the antibacterial properties of honey.
Tip 2
Turmeric scrub for acne-prone skin
For those with acne-prone skin, a turmeric scrub can help reduce breakouts and soothe inflammation.
Mix one-half teaspoon of turmeric powder with 2 tablespoons of sugar and 1 tablespoon of olive oil.
Gently scrub the mixture onto your face in circular motions for a few minutes before rinsing off with warm water.
The sugar exfoliates dead skin cells, while olive oil moisturizes without clogging pores.
Tip 3
Turmeric spot treatment for blemishes
Turmeric spot treatment can help reduce blemishes effectively.
Combine one teaspoon of turmeric powder with some water to form a paste.
Apply this paste directly to the blemish and leave it overnight. Wash it off in the morning with lukewarm water.
This hack uses the anti-inflammatory properties of turmeric to reduce redness and swelling.
Tip 4
Turmeric bath soak for relaxation
A relaxing bath soak with turmeric can rejuvenate both body and mind.
Add two teaspoons of turmeric powder to your warm bathwater, along with 1/2 cup each of Epsom salts and baking soda.
Soak in this mixture for about 20 minutes to relieve muscle tension while enjoying its detoxifying effects on skin.
Tip 5
Turmeric lip balm for chapped lips
If you want to keep your lips soft and supple, a homemade lip balm with turmeric is the way to go.
Mix half a teaspoon each of coconut oil and beeswax pellets, with one-fourth teaspoon each of honey and powdered sugar.
Add just enough ground turmeric until you get a smooth consistency.
Pour into small containers, cool completely, and then apply as needed.