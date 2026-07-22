How to cook with locust beans
What's the story
African nere seeds, popularly known as African locust beans, are not just a staple in traditional African cuisine but also an innovative ingredient for modern-day cooking. The seeds are famous for their unique flavor and nutritional value. They can be used in a number of creative ways to spice up everyday meals. Here are five ways to use these versatile seeds in your cooking.
Tip 1
Flavorful spice blends
You can roast and grind African nere seeds to make a flavorful spice blend.
This blend can be used to season vegetables, grains, and legumes.
The nutty flavor of the seeds adds depth to dishes without overpowering other ingredients.
Use this spice blend as a rub for roasted vegetables, or mix it into soups for an extra layer of taste.
Tip 2
Nutritious thickening agent
The mucilage content in African nere seeds makes them an excellent natural thickening agent.
You can boil the seeds until they soften and then mash them into a paste.
This paste is perfect for thickening stews and soups, giving them a rich texture without the need for artificial thickeners.
Tip 3
Unique salad toppings
Crushed African nere seeds can make an interesting topping for salads, adding a crunchy texture and distinct flavor.
Sprinkle them over mixed greens, or use them as part of a homemade dressing by blending with olive oil, lemon juice, and herbs.
This adds both nutrition and taste to your salads.
Tip 4
Innovative baking ingredient
Incorporate ground African nere seeds into your baking recipes as a substitute for some flour or as an addition to enhance flavor profiles.
They work particularly well in bread recipes, where their nutty notes complement whole grains.
Experimenting with these seeds in baked goods can lead to delightful new textures and tastes.
Tip 5
Natural food preservative
Due to their antioxidant properties, African nere seeds can also be used as natural preservatives in homemade jams or pickles.
Adding these ground or whole seeds during the cooking process helps extend shelf life while imparting subtle flavors that enhance the overall product quality, without relying on synthetic preservatives.