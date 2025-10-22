5 ways to use citrus peels in cooking

Citrus peels are often discarded as waste, but they can be a versatile ingredient in the kitchen. From adding flavor to enhancing aroma, citrus peels can do it all. Using them creatively, you can reduce food waste and add a unique twist to your dishes. Here are five innovative ways to use citrus peels in your cooking routine.

Tip 1 Zest up your dishes Citrus zest is a powerful flavor enhancer that can elevate both sweet and savory dishes. The outer layer of the peel contains essential oils that provide a burst of freshness and aroma. Grate the peel using a microplane or zester, and add it to salads, desserts, or marinades for an extra layer of complexity. Lemon, orange, or lime zest works particularly well in this regard.

Tip 2 Infuse oils and vinegars Infusing oils and vinegars with citrus peels is a simple yet effective way to add flavor to dressings and sauces. Simply place clean citrus peels in a jar with olive oil or vinegar and let it sit for a week or two. The infusion process allows the flavors to meld together, resulting in a fragrant ingredient that can be used in various recipes.

Tip 3 Make candied citrus peels Candied citrus peels are a delicious treat that combines sweetness with tanginess. To make them, boil the peels in sugar syrup until they become translucent. Once cooled, roll them in sugar for an added sweetness. These candied pieces can be used as garnishes on desserts or enjoyed as a snack on their own.

Tip 4 Create aromatic potpourri Dried citrus peels make an excellent addition to homemade potpourri mixes. Their natural aroma adds warmth and freshness to any room when combined with other dried flowers and herbs. Simply dry the peels by placing them under sunlight or in an oven at a low temperature before mixing them with your favorite potpourri ingredients.