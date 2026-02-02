Crimped hair is back! 5 styles to try

Crimped hair is back in vogue, giving a retro twist to modern hairstyles. The crimping technique adds volume and texture, making it a fun way to switch up your look. From casual outings to special occasions, crimped hair can be styled in various ways to suit different tastes and preferences. Here are five trendy ways to style crimped hair for a fresh, fashionable look.

Tip 1 Crimped waves for volume Crimped waves are an amazing way to add volume to your hair without any additional products. Simply crimp the roots of your hair, and let the rest fall naturally. This style works best with medium-length hair and gives a fuller appearance, making it ideal for those with fine or flat hair.

Tip 2 Half-up crimped ponytail A half-up, crimped ponytail is a perfect mix of elegance and playfulness. Just crimp the bottom half of your hair and tie the top half into a ponytail. This style is perfect for casual outings or even office wear, giving you a chic yet effortless look.

Tip 3 Crimped bob for short hair If you have short hair, you can still rock the crimped look with a crimped bob. Just crimp all over your bob cut, and you have a textured hairstyle that adds depth and dimension. This style is ideal for those who want to keep their short hair interesting without going for drastic changes.

Tip 4 Braided crimped crown A braided, crimped crown is an ideal choice for special occasions. Just crimp your hair all over, then braid sections from either side of your head, and pin them at the back like a crown. This intricate style is sure to grab attention while giving you an elegant appearance.