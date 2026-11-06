Foodies, add Spanish picos to your must-try list
What's the story
Spanish picos are small, crunchy breadsticks that are a staple in many Spanish households. These bite-sized snacks are perfect for dipping or just enjoying on their own. With their unique texture and flavor, picos have become a popular choice for those looking to add something different to their snacking routine. Here are five different types of Spanish picos that you must try for a delightful crunch.
Wheat variety
Traditional wheat picos
Traditional wheat picos are the most common variety, made with simple ingredients like flour, water, and salt.
They have a neutral flavor that pairs well with different dips and spreads.
Their crispy texture makes them ideal for snacking on their own or pairing with cheese or olives.
Olive oil twist
Olive oil-infused picos
Olive oil-infused picos take the traditional recipe up a notch by adding olive oil into the dough.
This gives them a richer flavor and aroma, making them perfect for Mediterranean-inspired dishes.
The addition of olive oil also makes them slightly softer than regular wheat picos, while retaining their signature crunch.
Whole grain option
Whole grain picos
For health enthusiasts, whole grain picos are a great option. Made from whole wheat flour, they are more fiber-rich than regular ones.
They have a slightly nutty flavor, which goes well with savory toppings like hummus or tapenade.
Whole grain picos are ideal for anyone wanting a healthier snack without compromising on taste.
Herb flavoring
Herb-infused picos
Herb-infused picos are made by adding herbs like rosemary or thyme into the dough before baking.
This gives them an aromatic flavor that goes well with soups or salads.
The subtle herb notes make these picos an interesting addition to any appetizer platter.
Spicy kick
Spicy pepper picos
For those who love spicy food, pepper picos are the perfect pick.
These are made by adding crushed red pepper flakes into the dough, giving them a fiery kick.
They are perfect for those who love bold flavors, and can be paired with creamy dips like tzatziki or guacamole to balance out the heat.