The secret behind those perfectly puffed bhature
What's the story
Crispy bhature is a popular street breakfast in several parts of India. This dish consists of deep-fried bread, served with chickpea curry or other accompaniments. Its deliciousness and the ease of finding it at street stalls make it a favorite among locals and tourists alike. The crispy texture of bhature, along with the spicy chickpea curry, makes for a delightful start to the day.
#1
Origins and popularity
Bhature has its roots in North Indian cuisine, where it is commonly paired with chole (chickpeas).
The dish has become popular across India because of its filling nature and delicious taste.
It is usually eaten for breakfast or lunch, but can be enjoyed at any time of the day.
The popularity of bhature is due to its simple ingredients and the ability to customize it with different chutneys or pickles.
#2
Preparation techniques
Preparing crispy bhature requires skill to get the right dough consistency and frying technique.
The dough is made from flour, yogurt, baking powder, and salt, kneaded until smooth.
It rests for a while before being rolled into round shapes and deep-fried in hot oil until puffed up and golden brown.
Street vendors have perfected this technique over the years to ensure each piece is crispy, yet soft inside.
#3
Accompaniments enhance flavor
Bhature tastes best when paired with spicy chickpea curry or other sides, such as potato curry or paneer dishes.
Some vendors also serve it with sweet curd or raita to balance out the spice levels.
Chutneys made from mint or tamarind add an extra layer of flavor that complements the crispy texture of the bhature itself.
#4
Where to find crispy bhature stalls
Crispy bhature stalls are a common sight in busy markets across India.
They are usually open early in the morning, serving hot breakfasts to the early risers.
Places like Chandni Chowk in Delhi, where vendors have been serving this delicacy for decades, are especially popular.
These stalls not only serve delicious food but also offer a glimpse into India's vibrant street food culture.