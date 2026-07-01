Black sesame fritters: A tasty monsoon snack
What's the story
Crispy black sesame fritters are a delightful snack to enjoy during the monsoon season. These fritters, made with black sesame seeds, are not only tasty but also packed with nutrients. The unique flavor of black sesame gives a twist to the traditional fritter recipe, making it a must-try for all snack lovers. Here's how you can make the most of this delicious treat during monsoon.
#1
Nutritional benefits of black sesame
Black sesame seeds are loaded with essential nutrients, such as calcium, iron, and magnesium. They are also rich in healthy fats and protein, making them an excellent addition to your diet. Eating black sesame can promote bone health and improve digestion due to its high fiber content. The antioxidants present in these seeds also help fight inflammation and boost overall health.
#2
Simple recipe for crispy fritters
To make crispy black sesame fritters, soak one cup of chickpea flour in water for 30 minutes. Add two tablespoons of crushed black sesame seeds, one chopped onion, one green chili, salt to taste, and mix well. Heat oil in a pan, and drop spoonfuls of the mixture into the hot oil until golden brown. Drain on paper towels before serving.
#3
Perfect accompaniments for your fritters
Pair your crispy black sesame fritters with tangy chutneys or sauces to enhance their flavor profile. Mint chutney or tamarind sauce works particularly well with these savory snacks. You can also serve them alongside sliced cucumbers or tomatoes for added freshness and crunch.
Tip 1
Tips for enjoying fritters safely during monsoon
While indulging in these delicious snacks during monsoon, make sure they are cooked well to avoid any health issues. Always store leftover fritters in an airtight container, and refrigerate them to keep them fresh. When serving them at home gatherings, keep them warm in a covered dish to keep them crispy and safe for everyone.