Snack time? Try these corn and spinach fritters
What's the story
Crispy corn and spinach fritters are a delightful snack that blends the sweetness of corn with the earthy flavor of spinach. These fritters are easy to prepare and make for a great appetizer or tea-time snack. With just a handful of ingredients, you can whip up these flavorful bites that are sure to please your taste buds. Here's how to make them.
Tip 1
Selecting fresh ingredients
Choosing fresh ingredients is the key to making flavorful fritters.
Select sweet corn kernels that are bright and plump.
Fresh spinach leaves should be vibrant green, without any wilting or yellowing.
The quality of your produce will directly affect the taste and texture of your fritters, so do not skimp on this step.
Tip 2
Preparing the batter
To prepare the batter, mix together the corn kernels, finely chopped spinach, gram flour, rice flour, salt, and spices such as cumin and chili powder.
Add water gradually until you achieve a thick consistency that holds together well.
This mixture should be thick enough to coat the back of a spoon, but not too stiff to prevent even cooking.
Tip 3
Frying techniques for perfect texture
Heat oil in a pan over medium flame for frying.
Once hot, drop spoonfuls of the batter into the oil carefully.
Fry in batches, making sure not to overcrowd the pan. This ensures each fritter gets evenly cooked and crispy on all sides.
Flip them occasionally until golden brown before removing them onto paper towels to drain excess oil.
Tip 4
Serving suggestions for best experience
Serve these crispy fritters hot with tangy chutneys or sauces for dipping. Mint chutney or tamarind sauce complements their flavors perfectly.
You can also pair them with a side salad for added freshness.
This makes them an ideal choice for any occasion where you want something quick, yet satisfying.