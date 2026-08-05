How to make crunchy lotus stem fritters
What's the story
Lotus stem fritters are a crunchy, flavorful delight that can be enjoyed at any time of the day. These delicious snacks are made from the crunchy lotus stem, which is cut into thin slices and fried until golden brown. The fritters are seasoned with spices to enhance their natural flavor, making them an irresistible treat for those who love savory snacks. Here's how you can enjoy them.
#1
Selecting fresh lotus stems
Choosing fresh lotus stems is key to making delicious fritters.
Look for firm, crisp stems with a bright color, and no signs of wilting or browning.
Fresh lotus stems should have a slightly sweet aroma and feel moist to the touch.
Avoid any stems that appear soft or have dark spots, as these may affect the taste and texture of your fritters.
#2
Preparing lotus stem slices
To prepare lotus stem slices for fritters, first wash them thoroughly under running water to remove dirt and impurities.
Then, slice the stems into thin rounds using a sharp knife or mandoline slicer.
The thickness of each slice should be uniform to ensure even cooking when frying.
Once sliced, pat them dry with a paper towel to remove excess moisture before seasoning.
#3
Spicing up your fritters
Spicing up your lotus stem fritters can take them to the next level of flavor.
Common spices include turmeric, red chili powder, cumin seeds, and coriander powder.
You can mix these spices according to your taste preference and then mix them with gram flour (besan) to coat each slice evenly before frying.
This spiced batter will give an extra kick to every bite.
#4
Frying techniques for perfect crispiness
Frying techniques are key to getting your lotus stem fritters crispy.
Heat oil in a deep pan on medium flame until hot enough for frying (test by dropping a small batter piece; it should sizzle immediately).
Carefully add coated slices one by one, without overcrowding the pan; this ensures they cook evenly without steaming instead of crisping up properly.