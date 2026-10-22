How to make crispy kale fritters at home
What's the story
Crispy kale fritters are a delightful street-style breakfast that marries health and taste. These fritters are made with fresh kale leaves and a few other ingredients, making them a nutritious option for those on the go. The best part? They are quick to make and can be enjoyed any time of the day. Here's how you can make these tasty fritters at home.
Tip 1
Selecting fresh kale leaves
Choosing fresh kale leaves is key to making delicious fritters.
Pick the ones that are deep green in color and free from any yellow or brown spots.
Freshness ensures that the fritters have the right texture and flavor.
Wash the leaves thoroughly to get rid of any dirt or pesticides before using them in your recipe.
Tip 2
Preparing the batter
The batter is key to crispy fritters. Mix chickpea flour with water to get a smooth consistency.
Add spices like cumin, coriander, and turmeric for flavor. You can also add chopped onions and green chilies for an extra kick.
The batter should coat the kale well without being too thick or runny.
Tip 3
Frying techniques for crispiness
Frying is key to getting those crispy fritters.
Heat oil in a pan on medium flame.
Once hot, drop spoonfuls of the batter-coated kale into the oil.
Do not overcrowd the pan, as it will reduce the oil temperature and make the fritters soggy instead of crispy.
Fry until golden brown on both sides before taking them out on paper towels to absorb excess oil.
Tip 4
Serving suggestions
Serve crispy kale fritters hot with your favorite chutney or sauce for dipping.
They go well with mint chutney or yogurt-based sauces for added flavor contrast.
You can also pair them with fresh salad greens for a balanced meal option that combines textures and tastes perfectly.