Potato crispy nests: Your new snack favorite
What's the story
Crispy potato nests are a delightful monsoon snack that can be prepared in a jiffy. These crunchy treats are perfect for rainy days, making for a warm, satisfying bite. With just a few ingredients, you can whip up these nests in no time. They are not only easy to make but also a hit with everyone at home.
Ingredients
Gather your ingredients
To make crispy potato nests, you need potatoes, flour, salt, pepper, and oil.
Grate the potatoes finely and mix them with flour to bind. Season with salt and pepper for taste.
Oil is used for frying until golden brown and crispy.
These basic ingredients make a delicious snack that everyone will love.
Preparation
Prepare the potato mixture
Start by peeling and grating the potatoes finely. Squeeze out excess moisture using a clean cloth or paper towel.
In a bowl, mix the grated potatoes with flour, salt, and pepper until well combined.
The mixture should hold together when squeezed in your hand, but not too wet or dry.
Shaping
Shape your nests
Take small portions of the potato mixture and shape them into small nests on a flat surface.
Use your fingers to create a hollow center in each portion, resembling a nest shape.
Ensure they are evenly shaped so they cook uniformly when fried.
Frying
Fry to perfection
Heat oil in a deep pan over medium heat until hot but not smoking.
Carefully place each nest into the hot oil one by one, ensuring not to overcrowd the pan.
Fry until golden brown on both sides, turning occasionally for even cooking.
Once done, remove from oil and drain excess oil on paper towels before serving hot.