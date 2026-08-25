These crispy potato recipes are awesome!
What's the story
Crispy potatoes are a universal favorite, loved for their versatility and satisfying crunch. Whether as a side dish or a snack, crispy potatoes can be prepared in a number of ways to suit different tastes. From classic fries to innovative twists, these recipes are sure to please any potato lover. Here are five must-try recipes that highlight the deliciousness of crispy potatoes.
Drive 1
Classic French fries with a twist
Classic French fries are a favorite around the world, but adding a twist can make them even tastier.
Start by cutting potatoes into thin strips and soaking them in cold water for 30 minutes. This removes excess starch and makes them crispier when fried.
After drying them well, fry the strips in hot oil until golden brown.
Sprinkle with sea salt, and serve with your favorite dipping sauce for an upgraded taste.
Drive 2
Spicy potato wedges
Spicy potato wedges are perfect for those who like their snacks with a kick.
Cut potatoes into wedges and toss them with olive oil, paprika, cayenne pepper, garlic powder, and salt.
Bake at 200 degrees Celsius until crispy on the outside and tender on the inside.
These wedges go perfectly with sour cream or yogurt-based dips.
Drive 3
Herb-infused roasted potatoes
Herb-infused roasted potatoes add an aromatic touch to any meal.
Cube some potatoes and toss them with olive oil, rosemary, thyme, garlic powder, and black pepper.
Roast at 190 degrees Celsius until golden brown and crispy all over.
The herbs give a fragrant aroma that elevates the simple potato into an elegant side dish.
Drive 4
Parmesan crusted potato slices
Parmesan crusted potato slices add a savory depth to regular roasted potatoes.
Thinly slice the potatoes, and coat them in grated Parmesan cheese mixed with breadcrumbs, salt, and pepper.
Bake at 220 degrees Celsius until the cheese forms a golden crust on each slice, giving a rich flavor contrast with the fluffy interior.
Drive 5
Sweet potato fries with honey drizzle
Sweet potato fries provide a sweet alternative to regular fries, with a hint of honey drizzle.
Cut sweet potatoes into fry shapes, coat them lightly with olive oil, and bake at 200 degrees Celsius until crispy.
Drizzle with honey before serving for a balanced sweet and savory experience.