How to make crispy ring murukku at home
What's the story
Crispy ring murukku is a popular street breakfast option in South India. These crunchy, spiral-shaped snacks are made from rice flour and lentil flour, mixed with spices. They are deep-fried to perfection, giving them a delightful texture. Eaten as a snack or breakfast, they are loved for their simplicity and taste. Available at street vendors and local eateries, crispy ring murukku is a staple in many South Indian households.
#1
Ingredients that make it special
The key ingredients for making crispy ring murukku include rice flour, urad dal flour, and sesame seeds.
Rice flour gives the base texture, while urad dal flour adds protein and flavor.
Sesame seeds add a nutty taste and help bind the dough.
Spices like cumin seeds and asafoetida are also added for flavor.
The combination of these ingredients makes murukku both tasty and nutritious.
#2
The art of preparation
Preparing crispy ring murukku requires skill and patience.
First, the rice flour and urad dal flour are mixed with water to form a dough.
Then, the dough is shaped into rings using a murukku maker or by hand.
The rings are carefully placed in hot oil until golden brown.
The frying process is crucial, as it determines the crispiness of the snack.
#3
Popular variations across regions
While traditional murukku is popular all over South India, some regions have their own variations.
In Tamil Nadu, you may find spicy versions with chili powder or pepper added to the dough before frying.
In Karnataka, sweet versions with jaggery are sometimes made during festivals or special occasions.
These regional variations show how versatile this snack can be.
#4
Nutritional benefits of murukku
Apart from being deliciously crunchy, crispy ring murukku also has some nutritional benefits.
The main ingredients, rice flour and urad dal flour, are rich sources of carbohydrates and proteins, respectively.
Sesame seeds, which are present in most recipes, are rich in calcium and iron, which promote bone health and prevent anemia.
This makes murukku not just a tasty treat, but also a healthy one!