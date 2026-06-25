Snack time? These jackfruit fritters are a must-try
What's the story
Crispy jackfruit fritters are a delightful snack that can be enjoyed during the monsoon season. These fritters combine the unique texture of jackfruit with a spicy and tangy flavor, making them an ideal choice for those rainy days. The recipe is simple and requires easily available ingredients, making it accessible to everyone. Whether you are hosting a gathering or just looking for a comforting snack at home, these fritters are sure to please.
Tip 1
Selecting the right jackfruit
Choosing the right jackfruit is essential for making perfect fritters. Go for ripe jackfruit that is firm, but not too hard. The sweetness of ripe jackfruit balances the spices used in the batter. Make sure that the pieces are cut into small chunks so that they can be easily coated with the batter and fried evenly.
Tip 2
Preparing the batter
The batter is the key to crispy fritters. Mix gram flour with rice flour for extra crispiness. Add spices like turmeric, red chili powder, and cumin powder for flavor. Add water gradually until you get a smooth consistency that coats the back of a spoon without dripping too much.
Tip 3
Frying techniques for crispiness
For best results, heat oil in a deep pan over medium flame. If you want your fritters to be crispy, fry them in batches instead of overcrowding the pan. This way, the temperature of the oil does not drop too much, and the fritters get evenly cooked and crispy. Once they turn golden brown, remove them and drain excess oil on paper towels.
Tip 4
Serving suggestions
Serve these crispy jackfruit fritters hot with tangy tamarind chutney or mint chutney for an added zing. You can also serve them with lemon wedges for an extra burst of flavor. These fritters go well with hot tea or coffee, making them a perfect monsoon snack option.