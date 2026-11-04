How to make extra-crunchy thepla at home
What's the story
Crispy thepla is a popular street food from Gujarat, India. This savory flatbread is made from whole wheat flour, spices, and fenugreek leaves. Unlike regular thepla, crispy thepla is known for its crunchy texture, which is achieved by cooking it on high heat or using a special technique. It is often served with yogurt or pickles, and is loved for its unique taste and texture.
#1
Ingredients that make it special
The secret behind crispy thepla lies in its ingredients.
Whole wheat flour serves as the base, while turmeric, cumin seeds, and chili powder add flavor.
Fresh fenugreek leaves are a must for authenticity. Some vendors also add besan (gram flour) to enhance crispiness.
These elements come together to make a dish that is both flavorful and satisfying.
#2
Cooking techniques for perfect crispiness
Achieving the perfect crispiness in thepla requires skillful cooking techniques.
First, rolling out the dough evenly ensures uniform cooking.
Cooking on high heat helps in getting that crispy texture without burning it.
Some vendors use a little oil or ghee while cooking to enhance the crunchiness further.
#3
Pairing options to enhance flavor
Crispy thepla can be enjoyed with a variety of accompaniments that enhance its flavor profile.
Yogurt provides a cooling contrast to its spiciness, and pickles add tanginess and depth.
Some people also like having it with chutneys made from mint or coriander for an extra burst of flavors.