Love braids? Try these 5 chic crown braid styles
What's the story
Crown braids are a classic hairstyle that never goes out of fashion. They are elegant, versatile, and can be worn on any occasion. The timeless look of crown braids makes them a favorite among many. Here are five crown braid styles that can give you a sophisticated and chic appearance for any occasion. Each style has its own unique charm, making it perfect for different events and personal tastes.
Style 1
Classic double crown braid
The classic double crown braid is all about elegance and symmetry.
In this style, two braids are made on either side of the head and wrapped around to form a crown-like effect.
This one is perfect for formal occasions or when you want to make a statement with your hair.
It gives an illusion of volume and can be accessorized with pins or flowers for added flair.
Style 2
Bohemian crown braid
The bohemian crown braid is all about relaxed sophistication.
This style features a single loose braid wrapped around the head, giving it an effortless vibe.
Perfect for outdoor events or casual get-togethers, this one can be embellished with beads or ribbons to give it a personal touch.
The bohemian crown braid is ideal for those who love a laid-back, yet stylish look.
Style 3
Fishtail crown braid
The fishtail crown braid adds an intricate twist to the classic design.
This one involves weaving two sections of hair together in a fishtail pattern, before wrapping them around the head like a crown.
The detailed appearance makes it ideal for special occasions where you want your hairstyle to be the center of attention.
Style 4
Dutch crown braid
The Dutch crown braid is similar to the French braid but with a three-dimensional effect as the strands are crossed under instead of over.
This creates a raised braid that sits snugly against the scalp, before encircling it like a regal headpiece.
This style works well with medium to long hair and is perfect for both casual outings and formal events.
Style 5
Twisted halo braid
The twisted halo braid gives an ethereal touch, with two twisted sections coming together at the back of the head, forming a halo-like appearance around it.
This one is ideal if you're looking for something subtle, yet sophisticated enough for weddings or parties where elegance matters most, without compromising comfort factors involved, too!