Try these tasty dishes made with crumbled tempeh
What's the story
Crumbled tempeh is a versatile plant-based protein that can be used in a variety of dishes. It is a great substitute for meat and lends a nutty flavor to your meals. Here, we explore five savory dishes that use crumbled tempeh, giving you a taste of its culinary potential. From hearty breakfasts to satisfying dinners, these recipes highlight the adaptability of this fermented soy product.
Dish 1
Tempeh breakfast scramble
Start your day with a nutritious tempeh breakfast scramble.
Sauté crumbled tempeh with onions, bell peppers, and spinach until tender. Add turmeric and nutritional yeast for flavor and color.
This dish is not only filling, but also packed with protein and essential nutrients to kickstart your morning.
Dish 2
Spicy tempeh tacos
For a zesty twist on traditional tacos, fill corn tortillas with spiced crumbled tempeh.
Cook the tempeh with cumin, paprika, and chili powder for an extra kick.
Top with avocado slices and fresh cilantro for added flavor.
These tacos make for a delicious lunch or dinner option that satisfies spicy cravings.
Dish 3
Tempeh stir-fry delight
Create a quick stir-fry by combining crumbled tempeh with broccoli florets, carrots, and snap peas.
Use soy sauce or tamari as a base sauce to enhance the flavors of the vegetables and tempeh.
This colorful dish is perfect for busy weeknights when you want something healthy, yet easy to prepare.
Dish 4
Savory tempeh burgers
Craft savory burgers by mixing crumbled tempeh with breadcrumbs, garlic powder, onion powder, salt, and pepper.
Form patties and grill or pan-fry until golden brown on both sides.
Serve these burgers on whole-grain buns with lettuce leaves and tomato slices for a satisfying meal that's rich in flavor without being heavy.
Dish 5
Tempeh bolognese sauce
Make a hearty Bolognese sauce by simmering crumbled tempeh with diced tomatoes, minced garlic, oregano leaves, basil leaves, salt, pepper, and olive oil over low heat until thickened.
Serve over whole wheat pasta or zucchini noodles as an alternative low-carb option.
This dish offers Italian comfort food vibes without sacrificing nutrition or taste!