A beginner's guide to nature walks 

Nature walks provide an easy way to feel good by getting in touch with the outdoors. For novices, these walks can be a rejuvenating break from the mundaneness of life, giving both exercise and mental peace. Interacting with nature has been proven to lower stress levels and bring about happiness. Here are some beginner-friendly tips to help you maximize your nature walks, and stay safe.

Tip 1 Choose the right path Choosing the right trail is extremely important for beginners. Choose well-marked paths that are more or less flat and easy to navigate. Local parks usually have trails that cater to all skill levels, making them perfect starting points. Look up online or consult local guides for information on trail difficulty and length before you set out.

Tip 2 Dress comfortably Believe it or not, wearing the right clothes can change your walking experience completely. Pick breathable fabrics that give you room to move and dress in layers so you can shed them as the weather changes. Comfortable and grippy footwear is a must to avoid slipping or getting hurt on your walk.

Tip 3 Stay hydrated Carrying water is essential whenever you're going outdoors, even when it's a nature walk. Even a short walk can leave you dehydrated in no time, if you're not prepared. Choosing a reusable water bottle is a great eco-friendly option that keeps you hydrated during your trip. It's a simple way to ensure your nature walk is enjoyable and safe at the same time.

Tip 4 Observe safety measures Prioritizing safety is paramount during nature walks. Always tell someone about your whereabouts before heading out, especially if you're going out alone. It's advisable to carry a basic first-aid kit to tend to minor injuries that may happen. Further, familiarize yourself with the emergency contact numbers of the area you're visiting. This way, you can cope with unforeseen circumstances better and have a safer experience.