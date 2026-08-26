Cumin + coriander: The ultimate flavor duo
What's the story
Cumin and coriander are two of the most popular spices in African cuisine. Not only do they add flavor, but they also add depth to the dishes. These spices are used in a number of traditional recipes across the continent. Knowing how to use cumin and coriander can elevate your cooking skills. Here's how you can use these spices in your kitchen.
Stew magic
Enhancing stews with spices
Cumin and coriander are essential in many African stews, giving them a warm, earthy flavor.
Cumin adds a nutty taste, while coriander adds a citrusy note. Together, they make a balanced flavor profile that goes well with vegetables and legumes.
Adding these spices at the beginning of cooking allows their flavors to meld with other ingredients, resulting in a rich stew.
Blend tips
Spice blends for seasoning
Creating your own spice blend with cumin and coriander can take your seasoning game up a notch.
Start with equal parts of ground cumin and ground coriander as a base. You can add other spices, like paprika or turmeric, for an extra kick.
This blend works well on roasted vegetables or as a rub for grilled dishes.
Salad Twist
Incorporating spices in salads
Cumin and coriander can also be used to amp up salads by adding complexity without overpowering other flavors.
A pinch of ground cumin in salad dressings adds depth, while toasted coriander seeds give texture when sprinkled over fresh greens.
Experimenting with these spices in salads gives an unexpected twist to simple dishes.
Grain infusion
Using spices in grains
Grains like rice or couscous absorb flavors beautifully, making them perfect for seasoning with cumin and coriander.
Cooking grains with these spices infuses them with aromatic notes that complement various toppings or accompaniments.
Adding sauteed onions or garlic enhances this effect further, creating flavorful side dishes that pair well with main courses.