5 tasty recipes with cumin and coriander
What's the story
Cumin and coriander are two spices used in kitchens worldwide for centuries. Famous for their unique flavors, these spices also provide a range of health benefits. While cumin is known for its earthy taste, coriander lends a citrusy touch. Together, they make a versatile combination that can elevate the taste of various dishes. Here are five surprising ways to use cumin and coriander in your cooking.
Tip 1
Enhance your soups with spice
Adding cumin and coriander to soups can take their flavor to a whole new level.
The spices lend warmth and depth, making them perfect for lentil or vegetable soups.
Toasting the spices before adding them can further enhance their aroma and taste.
A pinch of each can make even the simplest of broths into a hearty meal.
Tip 2
Spice up your rice dishes
Cumin and coriander work wonders in rice dishes, be it pilafs or biryanis.
The combination adds layers of complexity to the rice, without overpowering other ingredients.
Cooking these spices with rice allows their flavors to meld perfectly, creating an aromatic side dish that pairs well with various main courses.
Tip 3
Elevate your salads with zest
Incorporating cumin and coriander into salad dressings adds an unexpected zestiness that complements fresh vegetables beautifully.
Mixing ground cumin and coriander with olive oil, lemon juice, salt, and pepper creates a simple yet flavorful dressing that enhances green salads or grain-based ones like quinoa or couscous.
Tip 4
Transform your roasted vegetables
Roasted vegetables take on a whole new dimension when seasoned with cumin and coriander before roasting.
The spices' heat balances the natural sweetness of vegetables like carrots or sweet potatoes.
Tossing chopped vegetables in olive oil, along with ground cumin and coriander, ensures even distribution of flavor during roasting.
Tip 5
Add depth to your sauces
Adding cumin and coriander to sauces adds depth and richness, elevating the dish's overall flavor.
These spices are especially effective in tomato-based sauces, where their unique profiles complement the sauce's acidity.
This combination creates a well-rounded flavor that enhances the dish's taste without overpowering it.
The careful balance of these spices with the sauce's natural flavors makes for a delicious culinary experience.