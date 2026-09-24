How cumin transforms African stews
What's the story
Cumin is a spice widely used in African stews, adding a warm and earthy flavor to the dishes. The spice is a staple in several cuisines across the continent, enhancing the taste of vegetables, legumes, and grains. Here are five African stews where cumin plays a key role in creating unique flavors that are loved by many.
Dish 1
Moroccan vegetable tagine
Moroccan vegetable tagine is a slow-cooked stew that combines an array of vegetables with spices like cumin.
The dish is traditionally cooked in a tagine pot, allowing the flavors to meld beautifully over time.
Cumin adds depth to the stew by complementing other spices, such as coriander and cinnamon.
This combination results in a rich flavor profile that goes well with couscous or bread.
Dish 2
Ethiopian lentil stew (misir wot)
Ethiopian lentil stew, popularly known as misir wot, is a spicy dish made with red lentils and berbere spice mix, which contains cumin.
The stew is cooked until thickened and served with injera, a traditional Ethiopian flatbread.
Cumin's presence in the berbere mix adds warmth and complexity to this hearty meal.
Dish 3
Tunisian chickpea stew
Tunisian chickpea stew features chickpeas simmered in a spiced broth made from tomatoes, garlic, onions, and herbs like parsley or cilantro, along with ground spices, including cumin seeds.
These seeds release their essential oils when toasted lightly before adding them into the pot, enhancing the aroma and taste of each bite taken.
Dish 4
Nigerian jollof rice
Though not a stew, Nigerian jollof rice is another popular dish where cumin makes an appearance.
This West African favorite features rice cooked in a tomato-based sauce, with bell peppers and onions.
While each region has its own version of jollof rice, cumin is often included for its ability to enhance the overall flavor, without overpowering other ingredients.
Dish 5
Ghanaian groundnut soup
Ghanaian groundnut soup uses peanuts or peanut butter as its base ingredient, along with tomatoes and spices like cumin.
The result is a creamy texture with nutty undertones from the peanuts, balanced by aromatic notes from spices such as cumin.
This makes it an ideal comfort food during cooler months.