How cumin transforms African stews

Moroccan vegetable tagine is a slow-cooked stew that combines an array of vegetables with spices like cumin.

The dish is traditionally cooked in a tagine pot, allowing the flavors to meld beautifully over time.

Cumin adds depth to the stew by complementing other spices, such as coriander and cinnamon.

This combination results in a rich flavor profile that goes well with couscous or bread.