Cumin and yogurt: The secret to flavorful salads

A cumin-spiced yogurt dressing can be a game-changer for your salads.

Mix plain yogurt with roasted cumin powder, lemon juice, salt, and pepper for a creamy dressing that goes well with any greens.

The roasted cumin adds depth to the dressing while keeping it light and refreshing.

This dressing can be drizzled over mixed greens or used as a dip for raw veggies.