Cumin and yogurt: The secret to flavorful salads
What's the story
Cumin and yogurt are two ingredients that can make any salad a refreshing delight. Cumin, with its warm, earthy flavor, and yogurt, with its creamy texture and tangy taste, can make salads both delicious and nutritious. Here are five ways to add these ingredients to your salads, making them tastier and healthier.
Dressing 1
Cumin-spiced yogurt dressing
A cumin-spiced yogurt dressing can be a game-changer for your salads.
Mix plain yogurt with roasted cumin powder, lemon juice, salt, and pepper for a creamy dressing that goes well with any greens.
The roasted cumin adds depth to the dressing while keeping it light and refreshing.
This dressing can be drizzled over mixed greens or used as a dip for raw veggies.
Salad 1
Yogurt-based cucumber salad
A yogurt-based cucumber salad is perfect for hot days.
Slice cucumbers thinly, and mix them with yogurt, minced garlic, chopped mint leaves, salt, and pepper. Add a pinch of ground cumin for an extra layer of flavor.
This salad is not just cooling but also aids digestion due to the probiotics in yogurt.
Salad 2
Cumin-infused chickpea salad
Chickpeas make an excellent base for salads when combined with cumin and yogurt.
Toss cooked chickpeas with diced tomatoes, onions, cilantro leaves, lemon juice, salt, pepper, and ground cumin.
Top it off with a dollop of plain yogurt for creaminess.
This protein-rich salad is filling, as well as flavorful.
Salad 3
Spiced yogurt coleslaw
Transform your coleslaw by adding spiced yogurt dressing instead of regular mayonnaise-based ones.
Mix shredded cabbage or carrots with plain yogurt, roasted cumin powder, vinegar (optional), sugar (optional), salt, pepper, and mustard seeds (optional).
Let it sit before serving so flavors meld together nicely.
Dish 1
Roasted vegetable medley with yogurt dip
Roast your favorite vegetables, like bell peppers or zucchini, until tender-crisp.
Serve them alongside a simple dip made from combining plain Greek-style strained type of yogurts, lightly seasoned using ground cumin powder, and some freshly squeezed lemon juice if desired.
The result? A warm, comforting dish that's perfect year-round!