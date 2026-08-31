Why curd rice is a comforting monsoon meal
What's the story
Curd rice is a simple, yet satisfying dish that can be enjoyed during the monsoon season. It is a combination of cooked rice mixed with yogurt, providing a cooling effect on the body. This dish is not just easy to prepare but also offers several health benefits, making it an ideal choice for those rainy days. Here are five reasons why curd rice is perfect for monsoon comfort.
Preparation
Easy to prepare and digest
Curd rice is extremely easy to prepare. All you need to do is cook some rice and mix it with yogurt.
It does not require any elaborate ingredients or cooking techniques, making it perfect for those lazy monsoon days.
Plus, it is light on the stomach and easy to digest, which is important when the weather makes you feel sluggish.
Cooling effect
Cooling effect on the body
During monsoon, the humidity levels rise, making you feel hot and uncomfortable.
Curd rice has a cooling effect on the body, thanks to the yogurt. It helps balance the internal temperature and gives relief from the heat caused by humidity.
This makes it an ideal dish to beat the monsoon heat.
Nutrients
Nutrient-rich meal option
Curd rice is loaded with essential nutrients, such as calcium, protein, and vitamins B2 and B12 from yogurt.
These nutrients are important for keeping your bones healthy and boosting your immune system during monsoon, when you are more prone to illnesses.
Eating curd rice regularly can help you meet your daily nutritional needs easily.
Variations
Versatile dish with variations
One of the best things about curd rice is that it can be customized according to your taste.
You can add different ingredients, like cucumber, carrots, or coriander leaves, to amp up its flavor and nutritional value.
This versatility makes it an exciting dish that you can enjoy in different ways every time you make it.
Budget-friendly
Budget-friendly meal choice
In addition to being nutritious, curd rice is also budget-friendly as it requires very few ingredients that are usually available at home.
Yogurt and rice are inexpensive staples that most households have on hand.
This makes it an economical choice for those looking for affordable meal options during the rainy season, without compromising on taste or nutrition.