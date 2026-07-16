Turn plain rice into a tasty meal with curry leaves
What's the story
Curry leaf rice is a simple yet flavorful vegetarian dish that can be prepared in under 15 minutes. The aromatic curry leaves lend a distinct taste, making it a favorite among those looking for quick meal options. With the right ingredients and techniques, you can whip up this delicious recipe in no time. Here are five easy curry leaf rice recipes that are perfect for busy days.
Dish 1
Simple curry leaf rice
For this basic version, cook some rice and keep it aside.
In a pan, heat oil and add mustard seeds, urad dal, and curry leaves.
Once they splutter, add cooked rice and salt to taste. Mix well to coat the rice evenly with the spices.
This dish goes well with any side dish or can be relished on its own.
Dish 2
Lemon curry leaf rice
Start by cooking rice and letting it cool a little.
In a pan, heat oil and add mustard seeds, urad dal, green chilies, and curry leaves.
Once they splutter, add lemon juice and salt to taste.
Gently mix in the cooled rice until it is evenly coated with the tangy lemon-flavored spices.
Dish 3
Coconut curry leaf rice
Grate some fresh coconut and keep it aside.
Heat oil in a pan and add mustard seeds, urad dal, green chilies, and curry leaves.
Once they splutter, add the grated coconut along with salt to taste. Stir-fry for a minute before adding cooked rice.
Mix well to ensure that every grain of rice is coated with the coconut-infused spices.
Dish 4
Tomato curry leaf rice
Chop tomatoes into small pieces and cook them in oil with mustard seeds, urad dal, green chilies, and curry leaves until soft.
Add salt to taste before mixing in cooked rice. Stir well so that the tomatoes blend seamlessly with every grain of rice.
Dish 5
Peanut curry leaf rice
Roast peanuts until golden brown, then set them aside.
In another pan, heat oil and add mustard seeds, urad dal, green chilies, and curry leaves.
Once they splutter, add the roasted peanuts and salt to taste. Mix everything well for a delicious peanut-flavored curry leaf rice.