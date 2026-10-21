5 delicious ways to eat more curry leaves every day
What's the story
Curry leaves are a staple in many kitchens, thanks to their aromatic flavor and health benefits. These leaves are not just used for seasoning but also have a host of culinary uses. From enhancing the taste of dishes to providing essential nutrients, curry leaves can do it all. Here are five creative ways to use curry leaves in your cooking routine.
Tip 1
Infuse oils with curry leaves
Infusing oils with curry leaves can elevate the flavor of your dishes.
Simply heat some oil on a low flame and add fresh curry leaves. Let it simmer for a few minutes until the oil absorbs the aroma of the leaves.
This infused oil can be used for frying or drizzling over salads and vegetables, adding a subtle yet distinct taste.
Tip 2
Add them to rice dishes
Curry leaves make an excellent addition to rice dishes like biryani or pulao.
By adding them while cooking rice, you can impart an aromatic flavor that complements spices well.
The leaves release their essence slowly, enhancing the overall taste without overpowering other ingredients.
It's an easy way to make plain rice more flavorful.
Tip 3
Use in soups and stews
Adding curry leaves to soups and stews is another way to enjoy their benefits.
The leaves add depth of flavor and aroma that goes well with various vegetables and legumes.
Just toss in a few sprigs while cooking, and remove before serving for a subtle, yet noticeable, enhancement.
Tip 4
Create curry leaf chutney
Curry leaf chutney is a delicious condiment that goes well with snacks and meals alike.
Blend fresh curry leaves with coconut, green chilies, ginger, garlic, lemon juice, and salt for a tangy chutney.
This versatile accompaniment goes well with idli, dosa, or even as a spread on sandwiches.
Tip 5
Incorporate into vegetable stir-fries
For an extra layer of flavor in vegetable stir-fries, add curry leaves while cooking.
They pair well with other vegetables, like bell peppers or carrots, by adding an earthy note that balances sweetness from natural sugars present in these veggies when cooked quickly at high heat without losing nutrients.