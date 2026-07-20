How to style curtain bangs
What's the story
Curtain bangs are a versatile hairstyle that can instantly elevate your look. They are flattering, easy to maintain, and work with different hair types and lengths. Whether you are looking for a subtle change or something more dramatic, curtain bangs can be the perfect addition to your style. Here are five creative ways to style curtain bangs, each offering a unique twist on this classic look.
Ponytail
Pair with a sleek ponytail
Pairing curtain bangs with a sleek ponytail gives an elegant, polished appearance.
This combination is perfect for formal occasions or professional settings where you want to make a sophisticated impression.
To achieve this look, straighten your hair and gather it into a high or mid-level ponytail.
Use a smoothing serum to tame any flyaways and ensure that the bangs frame your face beautifully.
Layers
Add volume with layers
Adding layers to your haircut can add volume and movement to curtain bangs.
This style is ideal for those with fine or thin hair, as it gives the illusion of thickness.
Ask your stylist for long layers that blend seamlessly with the bangs, giving you a fuller look without compromising on length.
Side parting
Experiment with side parting
Changing the parting of your curtain bangs can make a huge difference in how they look.
A side parting adds asymmetry and interest, while also emphasizing facial features like cheekbones and jawline.
This style is easy to achieve by simply parting your hair on one side instead of the middle.
Waves
Try beachy waves
Beachy waves lend a relaxed vibe to curtain bangs, making them perfect for casual outings or vacations.
Use a curling wand or flat iron to create loose waves throughout your hair, keeping the texture soft and natural looking.
Finish off with texturizing spray for added hold, without stiffness.
Highlights
Go bold with color highlights
Adding color highlights is another way of jazzing up your curtain bangs.
Opt for subtle highlights that complement your natural shade, or go bold with contrasting colors like blue or purple streaks.
Highlights add depth and dimension while drawing attention toward the face-framing bangs.