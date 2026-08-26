What makes Malta an awesome cycling destination
What's the story
Cycling in Malta is a great way to explore the island's rich history and stunning landscapes. With its mild climate and diverse terrain, Malta makes an ideal destination for cycling enthusiasts. From ancient ruins to picturesque coastlines, cyclists can enjoy a unique perspective of the island's cultural heritage. Here are some tips and insights to help you make the most of your cycling adventure in Malta.
#1
Exploring ancient ruins on two wheels
Cycling through Malta's ancient ruins offers a unique view of history.
Sites like the Tarxien Temples and Mnajdra Temples are easily accessible by bike.
These archaeological sites are thousands of years old and provide a glimpse into the island's prehistoric culture.
Riding through these areas lets you explore at your own pace, without the crowd of guided tours.
#2
Coastal routes with breathtaking views
Malta's coastline offers some of the most stunning views for cyclists. The route along the Grand Harbour provides panoramic views of Valletta and its fortifications.
Cyclists can also ride along the coast toward Sliema, enjoying views of crystal-clear waters and rocky cliffs.
These coastal routes are mostly flat, making them ideal for both novice and experienced cyclists.
#3
Navigating urban areas safely
Navigating Malta's urban areas by bike can be tricky, given the narrow streets and busy traffic. However, with a little caution, it can be done safely.
Valletta has designated bike lanes that make it easier to get around without getting stuck in traffic jams.
Always wear a helmet, and follow local traffic rules to ensure safety while riding through cities like Birkirkara or St Julian's.
Tip 1
Tips for renting bikes in Malta
Renting a bike in Malta is easy, with many shops offering hourly or daily rates.
Prices usually range between €10 and €20 per day, depending on the type of bike you choose.
Make sure to check if helmets are included in the rental price, as some places may charge extra for them.
Also, consider reserving your bike during peak tourist seasons to ensure availability.