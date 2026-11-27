Cycling or walking: Which exercise boosts metabolism more?
What's the story
Cycling and walking are two of the most popular forms of exercise that people swear by for improving their metabolism. Both activities have their own benefits, and they can help you achieve your fitness goals. While cycling is often regarded as a high-intensity workout, walking is known for its low-impact benefits. Here, we explore how these exercises affect metabolism and which one may be better for you.
#1
Cycling's metabolic boost
Cycling is a great way to boost metabolism, thanks to its high-intensity nature.
When you cycle, your body burns calories at a faster rate as it requires more energy to keep up with the pace.
This increased energy expenditure can lead to a higher metabolic rate even after the workout is over, thanks to the afterburn effect.
Cycling regularly can help you build muscle mass, which further aids in boosting metabolism.
#2
Walking's steady benefits
Walking is a low-impact exercise that can be done by anyone, anywhere.
While it may not burn as many calories as cycling in one session, it has its own metabolic benefits.
Walking regularly helps improve cardiovascular health and increases endurance over time.
It also helps in maintaining a healthy weight by keeping calorie intake and expenditure in balance, which is important for a steady metabolism.
#3
Intensity matters in cycling
The intensity of cycling plays a major role in its effect on metabolism.
Higher intensity rides with intervals or hill climbs can increase calorie burn significantly when compared to leisurely rides.
For those looking to maximize metabolic benefits from cycling, incorporating varied terrains and challenging routes can be effective strategies.
#4
Consistency over time
Regardless of whether you choose cycling or walking, consistency is key to reaping metabolic benefits over time.
Regularly engaging in either activity helps regulate body functions related to metabolism, such as insulin sensitivity and hormone regulation.
Making either exercise part of your daily routine ensures sustained improvements in metabolic health without having to rely solely on one form of exercise for results.