A guide to cycling safari in Namibia
What's the story
Cycling through Namibia's desert landscapes offers a unique way to explore the country's natural beauty. The vast, open spaces, and diverse ecosystems make it an ideal destination for adventurous travelers. From the towering dunes of Sossusvlei to the rugged terrain of Damaraland, each region presents its own challenges and rewards for cyclists. Here are some insights into planning a cycling safari in Namibia.
Dune cycling
Exploring Sossusvlei's dunes
Sossusvlei is famous for its towering red dunes, which are among the highest in the world.
Cycling here is an exhilarating experience as you navigate through shifting sands and breathtaking views.
Early mornings or late afternoons are ideal for riding, as temperatures are cooler, and light is perfect for photography.
Riders must be prepared with plenty of water and sun protection due to the harsh conditions.
Damaraland Adventure
Damaraland's rugged terrain
Damaraland offers a more rugged and challenging terrain, perfect for those seeking adventure.
The area is known for its rocky paths and steep inclines, making it a test of endurance and skill.
Cyclists can expect to encounter desert-adapted wildlife, such as elephants and rhinos, while traversing this remote region.
It's advisable to have a reliable map or GPS device, as trails can be difficult to follow.
Coastal cycling
Coastal views at Swakopmund
Swakopmund provides a unique opportunity to cycle along Namibia's coastline. The cool Atlantic breeze makes this part of the country a welcome relief from the heat of the inland deserts.
Riders can enjoy scenic views of the ocean while riding on relatively flat terrain, making it suitable for all skill levels.
Swakopmund also offers various amenities, including bike rentals and repair shops.
Safety tips
Tips for desert cycling safety
Cycling in Namibia's deserts requires careful planning and preparation.
Always carry sufficient water, as dehydration can set in quickly in these arid environments.
Wear appropriate clothing that protects against sunburn but allows for ventilation; lightweight long sleeves are ideal.
Inform someone about your route before heading out, as cell reception may be limited in remote areas.