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Discover the beauty of Namibia's deserts by bike

By Simran Jeet 12:49 pm Jun 22, 202612:49 pm

What's the story

The Namib Desert, one of the oldest deserts on Earth, is a cyclist's paradise. Its vast landscapes and unique terrain make it an ideal place for those looking for adventure on two wheels. The desert offers a chance to explore its beauty and challenges, making it a memorable experience for cyclists. Whether you're an experienced cyclist or a beginner looking for a new challenge, the Namib Desert has something for everyone.