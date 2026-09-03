Canoeing or cycling: What is right for your fitness goals?
What's the story
Cycling and canoeing are two popular activities that provide a great workout. While cycling mainly works the lower body, canoeing is known for its upper body workout. Both sports have their own benefits, and they can be chosen based on fitness goals. Here, we look at the differences between cycling and canoeing in terms of upper body workout and how each activity can help you achieve your fitness goals.
Canoeing benefits
Upper body engagement in canoeing
Canoeing is a great way to work out your upper body.
The activity requires constant paddling, which works muscles in the arms, shoulders, and back.
The repetitive motion of paddling helps build strength and endurance over time.
Canoeing also improves grip strength as you hold onto the paddle for long periods.
Cycling advantages
Cardiovascular benefits of cycling
Cycling is an amazing cardiovascular workout that also indirectly benefits the upper body.
While it mainly works out the legs, maintaining balance and steering the bike uses core muscles, which also indirectly benefits the upper body.
Cycling at a fast pace or on hilly terrain can also increase the heart rate and improve overall cardiovascular health.
Caloric burn analysis
Caloric burn comparison
Both cycling and canoeing burn calories efficiently but differ in intensity levels.
Canoeing at a moderate pace burns around 400 calories per hour for an average person, while cycling at a similar pace burns about 500 calories per hour due to its higher intensity level.
The difference might vary depending on terrain or water conditions.