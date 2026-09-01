Can cycling strengthen your core as much as Pilates?
What's the story
Cycling and Pilates are two popular workouts that provide different benefits for core strengthening. While cycling is an aerobic exercise that works on lower body muscles, Pilates focuses on controlled movements to improve flexibility and strength. Knowing how each of these workouts affects core strength can help you choose the right one for your fitness goals. Here's a look at how cycling and Pilates differ in terms of core strengthening.
#1
Cycling's impact on core strength
Cycling is mostly a lower body workout, but it also engages the core muscles to maintain balance and stability.
As you pedal, your abs and obliques work to keep your torso steady.
However, cycling alone may not be enough to build a strong core, as it does not directly target these muscles like some other exercises do.
#2
Pilates focuses on core engagement
Pilates is famous for its focus on core engagement through specific exercises that target the abdominal muscles.
The controlled movements in Pilates help in building a strong core by emphasizing proper alignment and breathing techniques.
This method not only strengthens the abs but also improves flexibility and posture.
#3
Aerobic benefits of cycling
Cycling is an excellent aerobic exercise that boosts cardiovascular health and burns calories efficiently.
While it may not directly target core muscles as much as *Pilates*, cycling contributes to overall fitness by improving endurance and heart health.
For those looking for a full-body workout with an emphasis on aerobic capacity, cycling is an excellent option.
#4
Flexibility gains from Pilates practice
One of the key benefits of practicing Pilates is improved flexibility, which goes hand in hand with core strengthening.
The stretching and controlled movements in Pilates help in lengthening muscles while building strength.
This dual benefit makes it an ideal choice for those wanting to improve their flexibility, along with building core stability.