Which is better for joint health, cycling or swimming?
What's the story
Cycling and swimming are two popular low-impact exercises often recommended for joint health. Both activities offer unique benefits and can be easily incorporated into a fitness routine. While cycling involves pedaling on a stationary bike or outdoors, swimming provides a full-body workout in water. Knowing the differences between these exercises can help you make an informed choice about which one suits your needs better.
#1
Impact on joints
Cycling is a low-impact exercise that puts minimal stress on the joints, especially the knees and hips.
It helps strengthen muscles around these joints without causing much wear and tear.
Swimming, on the other hand, is completely non-weight-bearing, which means it is even gentler on the joints.
The buoyancy of water supports the body, making it an ideal choice for people with arthritis or joint pain.
#2
Muscle engagement differences
Cycling primarily works out the lower body muscles, including quadriceps, hamstrings, calves, and glutes.
It also helps improve cardiovascular endurance over time.
Swimming engages multiple muscle groups at once due to its full-body nature.
This activity works out the arms, shoulders, back, chest, core, and legs simultaneously, while also improving flexibility.
#3
Accessibility and convenience
Cycling can be done indoors on stationary bikes or outdoors on roads or trails. This makes it convenient for people living in different environments.
It requires minimal equipment beyond a bicycle or stationary bike setup.
Swimming requires access to a pool or open body of water. It may not be available to everyone, depending on their location or climate conditions.
#4
Cost considerations
Cycling can be cost-effective if you already own a bike; however, maintenance costs, like tire replacements or tune-ups, should be considered over time.
Stationary bikes may require an initial investment but save on ongoing costs compared to gym memberships for pool access.