5 historic Czech towns that are overrated
What's the story
The Czech Republic is famous for its beautiful towns, most of which are frequented by tourists. However, some of these towns may not be as charming as they are made out to be. This article takes a look at five such historic towns that may not be worth the visit. By knowing these overrated destinations, you can make better travel choices and explore lesser-known gems instead.
#1
Prague's crowded streets
While Prague is a must-visit for its stunning architecture and rich history, the crowds can be overwhelming.
The Old Town Square is often packed with tourists, making it difficult to enjoy its beauty. Prices in the area are also higher due to the influx of visitors.
If you are looking for a more relaxed experience, consider visiting smaller towns with similar architectural styles but fewer tourists.
#2
Cesky Krumlov's tourist traps
Cesky Krumlov is famous for its picturesque views and Renaissance architecture.
However, it has become a victim of its own popularity, with many shops catering to tourists more than locals.
You may find overpriced souvenirs and crowded attractions that take away from the town's charm.
Exploring nearby villages can give you a taste of similar beauty without the tourist traps.
#3
Karlovy Vary's spa hype
Karlovy Vary is famous for its spas and film festival, but it can be a bit overrated.
The town's spa treatments are expensive and may not be as effective as expected.
Also, during peak seasons, the streets can get crowded with festival-goers.
For spa enthusiasts, other lesser-known towns in the region offer similar experiences at more affordable rates.
#4
Telč's limited attractions
Telč is famous for its beautiful square and UNESCO World Heritage status, but it has limited attractions beyond that.
The town's main draw is its architecture, but if you are looking for more activities or cultural experiences, you might be disappointed.
Exploring other parts of Moravia could give you a richer experience, with more diverse attractions.
#5
Olomouc's overlooked appeal
While Olomouc has stunning baroque fountains and historical sites, it is often ignored in favor of bigger cities like Prague or Brno.
However, those willing to venture off the beaten path will find a city rich in history, with fewer crowds than other popular destinations in the Czech Republic.