Bored of regular dabeli? Try these tasty variations
What's the story
Dabeli, a popular street food from Gujarat, is famous for its spicy, tangy flavors. But if you want to try something different, here are five unique variations of this classic dish that are sure to tantalize your taste buds. Each version brings a twist to the traditional recipe, adding new ingredients and flavors that make it stand out. From sweet to savory, these variations offer something for everyone.
#1
Sweet dabeli delight
Sweet dabeli is a delightful twist on the classic recipe.
It features the addition of jaggery syrup and sweet chutneys, giving a sugary contrast to the spicy filling.
The use of pomegranate seeds and grated coconut adds texture and sweetness.
This version is perfect for those who love a sweet and spicy combination in their snacks.
#2
Cheese burst dabeli
For cheese lovers, cheese burst dabeli is a heavenly option.
It features melted cheese stuffed inside the pav with the regular spicy potato filling.
The creamy texture of the cheese balances the heat of the spices, making it an indulgent treat.
It's perfect for those who want to enjoy a rich and cheesy version of this classic snack.
#3
Paneer tikka dabeli
Paneer tikka dabeli combines two favorites, paneer tikka and dabeli.
Marinated paneer cubes are grilled or roasted before being stuffed into the pav with a spicy potato filling.
The smoky flavor from the grilled paneer adds an extra layer of taste to this variation.
It's ideal for paneer lovers looking for something different, yet familiar.
#4
Masala corn dabeli
Masala corn dabeli adds sweet corn kernels tossed in spices to the mix.
These are mixed with the regular potato filling before being stuffed into butter-toasted pavs.
The crunchiness from sweet corn and spiciness from masalas make for an exciting combination, one that appeals to those who love texture in their food.
#5
Avocado mint dabeli
Avocado mint dabeli offers a refreshing take by adding mashed avocados mixed with mint chutney as part of its filling.
This replaces some traditional ingredients like potatoes or besan sev toppings.
It retains the essence of what makes good old-fashioned dabelis so enjoyable, all while introducing new elements.
These cater to health-conscious individuals wanting lighter options without compromising on taste.