To make dahi sev puri, you'll need small puris, yogurt, sev, tamarind chutney, green chutney, chopped onions, and coriander leaves

Make perfect dahi sev puri at home in minutes

By Vinita Jain 10:08 am Jun 25, 202610:08 am

What's the story

Dahi sev puri is a popular Indian street-style breakfast that combines the crunch of puris with the creamy goodness of yogurt. This dish is a perfect blend of flavors and textures, making it an ideal morning meal for those who love something savory and refreshing. With its vibrant colors and delicious taste, dahi sev puri has become a favorite among street food lovers.