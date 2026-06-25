Make perfect dahi sev puri at home in minutes
What's the story
Dahi sev puri is a popular Indian street-style breakfast that combines the crunch of puris with the creamy goodness of yogurt. This dish is a perfect blend of flavors and textures, making it an ideal morning meal for those who love something savory and refreshing. With its vibrant colors and delicious taste, dahi sev puri has become a favorite among street food lovers.
Ingredients
Ingredients for perfect dahi sev puri
To make dahi sev puri, you'll need small puris, yogurt, sev, tamarind chutney, green chutney, chopped onions, and coriander leaves. The combination of these ingredients gives the dish its signature taste. The puris are filled with yogurt and chutneys, and topped with sev for added crunch.
Preparation
Step-by-step preparation guide
Start by gently breaking each puri at the center without crumbling it too much. Fill each puri with a spoonful of yogurt. Drizzle tamarind and green chutneys over the yogurt-filled puris, according to taste. Sprinkle some chopped onions on top, and finish with a generous amount of sev for that perfect crunch.
Tips
Tips to enhance flavor
To take your dahi sev puri up a notch, you can add pomegranate seeds or finely chopped tomatoes for extra color and nutrition. A dash of chaat masala can also amp up the flavor, giving it a tangy twist. These small additions can make a big difference in the overall taste, making your breakfast not just a meal, but a delightful experience.
Nutrition
Nutritional benefits of dahi sev puri
Dahi sev puri is not just tasty but also nutritious. Yogurt gives you a dose of calcium and protein, while the fresh ingredients, like onions and coriander, add vitamins and minerals. This dish can be a part of a balanced diet, giving you energy to kickstart your day without compromising on taste.