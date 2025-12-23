Donkey kicks: Reasons why this should be done every day

Donkey kicks are a simple yet effective exercise that can be done at home. This workout focuses on the glutes and core, making it a great addition to any fitness routine. By including donkey kicks in your daily regimen, you can reap several benefits that go beyond just toning the muscles. Here are five surprising benefits of doing donkey kicks every day at home.

Core strength Strengthens core muscles Donkey kicks are also great for strengthening core muscles. The exercise requires you to stabilize your body while performing the movement, which engages your abdominal muscles. Over time, this can lead to a stronger core, improved balance, and better posture. A strong core is essential for daily activities and can help prevent injuries.

Flexibility boost Enhances flexibility Performing donkey kicks regularly can enhance flexibility in the hips and lower back. The movement involves a range of motion that stretches these areas, promoting flexibility over time. Improved flexibility can lead to better mobility and reduced stiffness in the joints. This makes it easier to perform various physical activities.

Balance improvement Improves balance and coordination Donkey kicks also improve balance and coordination by requiring you to maintain stability while moving one leg at a time. This unilateral exercise challenges your body's ability to maintain equilibrium, which translates into better coordination skills in daily life. Improved balance reduces the risk of falls and injuries as you age.

Lower body power Increases lower body strength Doing donkey kicks on a regular basis builds lower body strength by targeting muscles like glutes, hamstrings, and quadriceps. Strengthening these muscles not only improves your overall lower body power but also supports activities like walking, running, or climbing stairs with greater ease.